Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 26.6% in January

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of Aytu BioScience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the fourth quarter valued at $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the fourth quarter valued at $7,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Aytu BioScience has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

