Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Down 5.9%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 15,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 620,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 4th quarter worth about $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 4th quarter worth about $7,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

