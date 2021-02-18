Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.90

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 2170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,304 shares of company stock worth $12,469,218. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,542,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

