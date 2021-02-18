Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.