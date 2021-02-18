Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The company has a market capitalization of $294.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

