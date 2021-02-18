Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Cut by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The company has a market cap of $296.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.