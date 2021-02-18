Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

BMO stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $40,258,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

