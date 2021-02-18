Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 62 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cintas were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 398.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $339.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.04. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

