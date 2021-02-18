Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 336 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $431.83 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.41 and a 200 day moving average of $364.91.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

