Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $843,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Vale by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,827,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,156,000 after buying an additional 703,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vale by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

