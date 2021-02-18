Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $903,000 Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $69,947,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,207,385 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of ONEM opened at $55.25 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

