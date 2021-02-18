Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Catalent were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

