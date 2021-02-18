Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

