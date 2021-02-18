Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,163.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 507,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 492,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,738,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,535,569,000.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

