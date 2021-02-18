Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,700 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

