Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti increased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,216. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 57.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 900,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

