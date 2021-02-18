Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 16,423 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $323,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,871,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,552,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,875 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $232,616.25.

On Monday, February 8th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $367,052.40.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,047,220.56.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $14,461.66.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

