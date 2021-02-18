Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $20,805.06 and $73.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004009 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.