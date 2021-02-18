Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

