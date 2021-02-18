Bell Bank Invests $234,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $297.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

