BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 16.5% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares rose 16.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 472,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,222,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

The company has a market cap of $347.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

