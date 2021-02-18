Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $47.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

