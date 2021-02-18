Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

In other Berkeley Lights news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

