Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Best Buy worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 40.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 296.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $486,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

