BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 190,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.