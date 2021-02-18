BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Down 13%

Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 12,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,838,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

