BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,147,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,580 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,591,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

