BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th.

BEAT stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,178,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $22,244,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

