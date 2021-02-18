Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.41

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 1531233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.89.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.