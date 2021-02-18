bitCNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $44.17 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00372535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00059866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00085111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00082699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00437043 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.01 or 0.85896761 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

