BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Cap of $20.53 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00006494 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

