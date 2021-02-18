BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,226 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.03% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $52,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 284.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

