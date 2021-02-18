Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays boosted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of BKI opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

