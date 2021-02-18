Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

