BlackRock Inc. Acquires 57,557 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.69% of Teleflex worth $2,048,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.30 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.24.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

