BlackRock Inc. Has $1.91 Billion Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.71% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $1,914,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $334.80 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

