BlackRock Inc. Sells 476,184 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,582,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 476,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,978,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

