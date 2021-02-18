BlackRock Inc. Sells 850,943 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,938,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $1,652,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 980,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after acquiring an additional 519,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Yum China stock opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

