Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 58.5% Higher Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $118,690.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00004727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001713 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,510,257 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

