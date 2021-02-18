Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Down 16.2%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares were down 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 112,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,011,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on APRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258 in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 297,071 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.