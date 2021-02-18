Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

