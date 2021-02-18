Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

BPMC traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.74. 338,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.92.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

