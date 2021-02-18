BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.65

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCI stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.40 ($4.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £303.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.42.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) alerts:

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) Company Profile

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.