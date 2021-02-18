BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$16.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE DII.B traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.98. 154,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.42. The company has a market cap of C$454.42 million and a PE ratio of -21.44. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

