Boise Cascade Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.