Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.97

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 122692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

