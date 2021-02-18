Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.02 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,259. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

