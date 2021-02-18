Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to $2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.23.

BNEFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

