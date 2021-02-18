boohoo group plc (BOO.L)’s (BOO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. boohoo group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.03.

About boohoo group plc (BOO.L)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

