Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,261.66. 19,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,519. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,127.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,934.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.37.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.